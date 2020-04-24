Editor's note: The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns that have been happening in the Philippines and all over the world are difficult situations for everyone. It is especially taxing for children and young adults whose simple questions, more often than not, remain unanswered – not because nobody wants to answer them, but mostly because people around them can't.

For this series, we partnered with the AHA! Learning Center, an after-school program that has since shifted to full-time distance learning in the wake of the pandemic. We share stories from their students on how they've been coping with the worry and uncertainty over the novel coronavirus. We've translated their accounts to English.

MANILA, Philippines – Ngayong ipinatutupad ang enhanced community quarantine sa Luzon, nangangamba kami dahil hindi sapat ang aming stock ng pagkain hanggang sa pagtatapos ng lockdown. Minsan po, 9:30 am na kami nagigising upang magbrunch — breakfast saka lunch. Hindi na rin po kami nagmemeryenda, dinner na po agad ang kasunod.

Sa kabila po nito, hindi po nalilimutan ni Mommy na paalalahanan kaming magdasal, magpasalamat sa Diyos para po sa mga biyayang pinagkaloob niya sa amin. Tulong-tulong din po kami sa mga gawaing bahay.

Bukod pa rito, sobrang nagpapasalamat din po kami sa AHA! Eswelang Pamilya dahil sa araw-araw na gabay at suporta na binigay nila sa amin, at sa mga aralin na aming sinasagutan nang may pagmamahal at inspirasyon upang mabawasan din ang aming takot at kawalan ng pag-asa.

Salamat din po sa kanilang financial assistance, sobrang laking tulong po nito sa aming pamilya kahit hindi po kami nabigyan ng ayuda ng aming pamahalaang lungsod.

Kaya naman po nagpapasalamat kami sa AHA! Learning Center dahil sa kanilang pagyakap sa amin at hindi pag-iwan sa gitna ng pandemic na nararanasan natin ngayon. Salamat po sa kanilang magagandang lessons na nagbibigay lakas, inspirasyon, at gabay para muli naming maramdaman ang pagmamahal at pag-asa. Manatili po tayong ligtas sa loob ng ating mga tahanan.

Now that Luzon is under an enhanced community quarantine, we are worried because our stocks of food won't last us until the end of the lockdown. Sometimes, we wake up at 9:30 am so we eat brunch – breakfast and lunch. We skip afternoon snacks, so our next meal is dinner.

Despite this, Mommy never forgets to remind us to pray and thank God because of the blessings he has given us. We also help each other with household chores.

I'm thankful for AHA! Eskwelang Pamilya because of the daily guides and support they give us, and for the lessons we answer with zeal. These activities ease our fear and sense of hopelessness.

I'm also thankful for their financial assistance – it's a huge thing because we have yet to get aid from our city government.

We're so thankful to AHA! Learning Center because they took care of us and never abandoned us in this pandemic. I'm thankful for the lessons because they give me energy, they inspire me, and guide me so that I can again feel love and hope. Let's all stay safe inside our own homes. – Rappler.com

John Laurence Carullo from Makati City is a Grade 7 student under AHA! Learning Center