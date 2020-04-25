Editor's note: The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns that have been happening in the Philippines and all over the world are difficult situations for everyone. It is especially taxing for children and young adults whose simple questions, more often than not, remain unanswered – not because nobody wants to answer them, but mostly because people around them can't.

For this series, we partnered with the AHA! Learning Center, an after-school program that has since shifted to full-time distance learning in the wake of the pandemic. We share stories from their students on how they've been coping with the worry and uncertainty over the novel coronavirus. We've translated their accounts to English.

MANILA, Philippines – Simula po ng ipatupad ang “Enhanced Community Quaratine” sa Luzon ay bumagal po ang takbo ng aming buhay. Hindi na po kami nagmamadali dahil wala po kaming oras na kailangang habulin. Ang Papa ko naman po ay laging nasa bahay at naghihintay ng anunsyo ng ating Pangulo. At wala rin po kaming marinig na ingay mula sa mga sasakyan sa kalsada na animo’y laging nagmamadali at nagmamadali, mga batang naglalaro sa labas ng bahay, ang construction sa paligid, at maging ang kumpulan ng mga magakaibigan na nakatambay sa kalye.

Ngunit sa kabila po nito ay may magandang naidulot din ang ECQ sa aming pamilya, higit sa lahat sa ating kalikasan. Nakapagbigay daan po ito para magkaroon ng oras ang aming pamilya sa bawat isa. Nakakapagkwentuhan po kami pa minsan-minsan, sabay-sabay po kaming kumakain, nagdarasal at may mahabang oras po kami para makapagmuni-muni ng mga kaganapan sa paligid.

Sa tulong ng AHA! Eskwelang Pamilya ng AHA kahit hindi po ako nakakapasok sa eskwela ay nakakapag-aral pa rin po ako. Malaki po ang tulong ng center hindi lang po mentally, socially at higit espiritually. Dahil sa AHA nadadagdagan ang aking kaalaman hindi lang tungkol sa lesson sa paaralan higit po sa pandemic na kumakalat ngayon updated po ang AHA sa impormasyon tungkol sa COVID 19.

Bukod po dito ay may libreng doctor consultation pa. Hindi na po namin kailangan pumunta sa labas para humingi ng advice mula sa doktor kasi po ay gumawa na ng way ang AHA para ang doktor ang lumapit po sa amin. Napakalaking blessing po ng AHA Center para po sa aming lahat.

Marami pong salamat AHA Family!

Life has slowed down since the "enhanced community quarantine" over Luzon started. There's no need to be in a hurry because we're not in a rush to do anything. My father is always at home, waiting for announcements from the President. I no longer hear the noise from vehicles out in the streets that seem to always be in a hurry, children playing outside the house, construction work around us, even the noise of friends hanging out in the streets.

Despite these changes, the ECQ has also brought about good things for my family and the environment. We've had more time for each other. We get to talk to each other more, we have meals together, we pray together, and we have time to reflect on what's happening around us.

I'm still able to study even if I can't go to school thanks to AHA! Eskwelang Pamilya. The center has helped me mentally, socially, and spiritually. Because of AHA, I'm learning more not just about school lessons but also about the pandemic because AHA gives us updated information about COVID 19.

They also have free consultations with doctors so we don't need to leave our house to get medical advice; AHA found a way for the doctors to access us. It's a huge blessing to all of us.

Thank you, AHA Family! – Rappler.com

Jay Emmanuel L. Pangilinan from Makati City is a Grade 3 AHA! Learning Center student