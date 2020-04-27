Editor's note: The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns that have been happening in the Philippines and all over the world are difficult situations for everyone. It is especially taxing for children and young adults whose simple questions, more often than not, remain unanswered – not because nobody wants to answer them, but mostly because people around them can't.

For this series, we partnered with the AHA! Learning Center, an after-school program that has since shifted to full-time distance learning in the wake of the pandemic. We share stories from their students on how they've been coping with the worry and uncertainty over the novel coronavirus. We've translated their accounts to English.

MANILA, Philippines – Mula po noong lockdown nasa bahay lang po ako, nagbabasa ng books araw-araw, nagdra-drawing at nagsusulat. Noong nagkaroon na po ng AHA Eskuwela Pamilya, naging abala po ako kase marami po akong activities kahit sa Messenger lang po.

Malaking tulong po ito sa akin kase marami po akong natututunan. Na-practice po ako sa writing at reading at nakakasagot din po ako sa mga tanong tungkol po sa COVID-19. Minsan po nalulungkot po ako kase hindi na po ako nakakalabas ng bahay kaya kadalasan po nagti-TikTok na lang po ako. Minsan kasama ko po si Kuya ko at si Mama ko sa pagti-Tiktok para maging masaya po.

Lagi din ko akong nagdadasal na sana po mawala na ang virus at gumaling na po ang mga nagkakasakit ng COVID-19. Gumagawa din po ako ng mga cards para po sa ating mga frontliners para sa kanilang pagsasakripisyo at dahil din po ‘yon sa AHA.

Salamat po ng marami sa AHA. God Bless po.

I've been staying at home since the lockdown started. I read books, draw, or write everyday. Since AHA Eskwelang Pamilya started, I became busy because I had a lot of activities to do even if it's just via Facebook messenger.

It's a huge help to me because I'm learning a lot. I've been practicing writing and reading and I've been able to answer questions about COVID-19. Sometimes, I'm sad because I can't go out of the house so I just use TikTok. Sometimes mama or kuya joins me in using TikTok so everyone has a good time.

I always pray that this virus goes away and that those who are sick get better soon. I'm making cards for our frontliners to thank them for their sacrifice, thanks to AHA.

I'm very thankful for AHA. God bless. – Rappler.com

Jamilah Claire Jumuad from Makati City is a Grade 1 student from AHA! Learning Center