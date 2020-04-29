Editor's note: The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns that have been happening in the Philippines and all over the world are difficult situations for everyone. It is especially taxing for children and young adults whose simple questions, more often than not, remain unanswered – not because nobody wants to answer them, but mostly because people around them can't.

For this series, we partnered with the AHA! Learning Center, an after-school program that has since shifted to full-time distance learning in the wake of the pandemic. We share stories from their students on how they've been coping with the worry and uncertainty over the novel coronavirus. We've translated their accounts to English.

MANILA, Philippines – Bilang isang bata, malaking tulong po ang AHA ESKWELANG PAMPAMILYA sa akin dahil po kahit pinatutupad ang enhanced community quarantine ay hindi naging hadlang upang patuloy pa din po kami makatanggap ng libreng tutorial sa kanila.

Bilang isang mag-aaral, importante po ito sa amin lalo na po napaaga ang aming bakasyon at hindi lang po laro at panonood ng TV ang ginagawa namin sa bahay. Bukod sa gawain bahay, sa tulong ng AHA ESKWELANG PAMPAMILYA, napapalawak po namin ang aming kaalaman at nabibigyan kami ng tamang inpormasyon tungkol COVID-19. Patunay lang po na walang anuman sakuna ang makakapigil sa kanila upang ituloy ang kanila adbokasiya na dekalikad na edukasyon sa mga batang na nangangailangan

At habang pinatutupad po ang enhanced community quartine, isang malaking hamon po ito sa aming pamilya sapagkat nawalan po ng pagkakakitaan ang aking mga magulang, salamat na lang din po may natatanggap po kaming food packs tuwing Lunes sa Better World Tondo sa tulong ng Rise Against Hunger at San Miguel Corp.

Malaking tulong po ito sa amin upang makatipid sa gastusin namin sa araw araw. Habang patuloy pinatutupad ang ECQ ay sinusulit ng aming pamilya ang bawat oras; sabay sabay po kaming nagdadasal, kumakain at nagtatalakayan sa leksyon na ipinamahagi ng AHA sa amin at tinutulungan namin ang aming magulang sa gawain bahay.

AHA Eskwelang Pamilya is a huge help to me as a kid because even if the enhanced community quarantine is in place, it doesn't get in the way for me to get free lessons from them.

As a student, it's important because our vacation started much earlier but we shouldn't just be playing and watching TV at home. Aside from housework, thanks to AHA Eskwelang Pamilya, we're able to expand our knowledge and get correct information about COVID-19. It just goes to show that no calamity can stop them from continuing their advocacy of quality education for children who need it the most.

The enhanced community quarantine is a challenge for our family because my parents no longer have a source of income. Thankfully, we get food packs every Monday at Better World Tondo thanks to Rise Against Hunger at San Miguel Corp.

It's a huge help because we're able to stretch our budget further. While the ECQ is in place, my family takes it as an opportunity to spend time together; we pray together, eat together, and discuss the lessons from AHA together. We also help our parents with house chores. – Rappler.com

Ellyssa Jhen Jiao is a Grade 5 student taking AHA! Learning Center's Eskwela Pamilya Program