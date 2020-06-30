What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? What happens to your pet if you need to be taken to hospital? Will there be someone to take care of him or her? It’s better to be prepared than be left scrambling last minute.

Here, our experts share tips on how to make sure your pet is cared for in case of an emergency.

In case you test positive for COVID-19

“If you’re a person positive for COVID-19 and doing self quarantine at home, it’s not only best to isolate yourself from other people in your household but also from your pets as well,” says Dr Nicholas Carpio, managing partner and veterinarian at Vets in Practic.

“There have been reports in other countries that animals, even pets, can incur COVID-19, but do not show any symptoms or signs of the virus,” he explains. He, however, stresses that there is still no medical evidence that pets can get sick or transmit the virus.

Even so, it would be safer to self isolate from your pets if you do test positive until more studies are done and new information is published. “For now I would advice to keep yourself updated with the CDC (Center for Disease and Control) regarding animal-related news,” he advises.

In case of an emergency

“Even before any emergency arises, make a list of trusted staff/friends/relatives/neighbors who have pre-agreed to temporarily fill in the role of foster parent for you. It would be good to have a written agreement stipulating both the responsibilities and restrictions of caring for your pet,” says veterinarian Dr. Maripi Diaz.

Carpio agrees and says this is even more important if you are living alone with your pet, especially if you have a pre-existing condition like diabetes or epilepsy, for example. “Prepare a contingency pet-care plan. It is advisable to make arrangements with the people you’re close with in case something happens to you on what to do with your pets. Assign a point person – a capable and certified animal lover – to take care of your pet.

Diaz also recommends establishing a connection with a trusted veterinarian and/or vet clinic, ideally a full-service one. “Have a record of their contact details, clinic schedule, COVID-19-related guidelines and protocol for easy reference of the foster parent in your absence. And you can indicate the name of your chosen emergency foster parent in the records of the vet clinic as well.” – Rappler.com

Maggie Adan is a storyteller at heart. She is a freelance editor, writer, and content creator.

When she’s not stringing words together, she’s practicing yoga, doing crafts, puttering around in the kitchen, or providing free petting services to neighborhood dogs.