Published 10:05 PM, November 15, 2017

Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo has gained a longstanding reputation as a global icon in shoe design and craftsmanship. Founded in 1927, the brand and its designers have become architects, engineers, and aesthetes in building the shoe empire and the meticulous craft behind it. The brand has continually transformed its signature styles with soft, sculpted, feminine shapes and bright colors.

With the initiative to reimagine and reinvigorate the Ferragamo aesthetic and business, the fashion house recently appointed Paul Andrew as its Design Director for Women’s Footwear. The move is strategic in strengthening its global positioning as a luxury lifestyle brand rooted in footwear and leather goods. Andrew will have overview of the development of all women’s product categories, as well as the creative contents of all marketing, communication, and image activities.

Ferragamo's Fall/Winter 2017 women's footwear collection emphsized the reinvention of the favorite footwear classics. The latest colors for the Gancio flap bags, flats, and suede pumps, as well as varying textures from suede and patent, are now available locally.

The key highlight is the quirky flower heels that add a touch of fun and comfort to the footwear. The Gancini sandals interlink the brand’s iconic Gancini logo to form the unique pattern of the sandal.

In his first foray, Andrew successfully highlights founder Salvatore Ferragamo’s lifelong obsession with craftsmanship, innovation, and fit. – Rappler.com