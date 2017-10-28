The store is 184 square meters of sporty coolness

Published 1:00 PM, October 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Sporty types and outdoorsy folk now have a new playground – and they don’t even have to leave the city to experience it.

Rudy Project recently opened its new flagship store in Taguig, and it has several interactive galleries and challenges that visitors can try. They can even test the hardiness of Rudy Project gear while they’re at it.

Even from the outside, you can already tell that the store is not your usual sports store. The brightly-lit entrance reminiscent of a pair of Rudy Project’s signature boxy sports glasses is a portent of all the fun things one can experience inside.

For bikers, there is a cycling area, where one can get on a bike and take a shot at beating the distance record set by Rudy Project’s brand ambassadors every month. Those who are successful can even take home a pair of the brand’s signature eyewear, the Tralyx.

There is also a putting green where you can win discount coupons if you score a hole in 3 attempts.

An area is also set up within the store for customers to attempt to break the brand’s IMPACTX2 lens – which they solidly claim is unbreakable. The station is a statement of sheer confidence in the strength of the brand’s product – a statement made even more brazen by offer of P30,000 worth of Rudy Project merchandise to anyone who manages to break it. Whether or not you win, it is a good place to let off any frustrations.

And then of course, Rudy Project’s products are displayed all over the store, for those who are actually there to search for some cool new sports gear.

Biking helmets, sports glasses, and eyewear from Rudy Project’s lifestyle collection are all on display for anyone who wants to take a look.

The Rudy Project experiential store is at the Uptown Place Mall in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig. – Rappler.com