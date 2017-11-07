Let these tights inspire you to reach your #fitnessgoals

Published 12:24 PM, November 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Sometimes, all it takes is new workout gear to motivate you to go to move – and if anyone knows this, it’s Nike. The sportswear brand recently released 3 new tights under the brand’s Nike Pants Studio, where workout gear is tailor-made for specific activities.

The Power tight (P3,095) seems like it was made for crossfit girls, with a midrise front and a higher back so that they stay up even when you’re doing the deepest of squats.

For those who do yoga and other workouts that involve a lot of stretching, there’s the Sculpt tight (P2,595), which includes a mesh panel on the back to keep you cool, and no side seams for extra flexibility.

Meanwhile, the Fly tights were designed for those who frequent spin classes. From the mid-calf length, to the mesh panels behind the knees, to the specific stitching used to minimize irritation, these tights are perfect for sweating it out on a stationary bike.

The tights from Nike Pants Studio are now available at selected Nike stores. – Rappler.com