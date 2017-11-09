Randy Ortiz, Albert Andrada, and Rajo Laurel will design the barongs and Filipinana outfits of the ASEAN leaders, dialogue partners, and their spouses

Published 12:17 AM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Three top Filipino designers are set to dress the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders, dialogue partners, and their spouses for the ASEAN Summit 2017 gala dinner on Sunday, November 12.

The ASEAN leaders and dialogue partners swill be wearing piña cocoon barongs designed by Albert Andrada. Each of these pieces will be either a full or half button-down silhouette with intricate embroidery on the center front, collar, and cuffs. The front and cuff buttons will feature the ASEAN logo.

ASEAN Heads of State wear ALBERT ANDRADA for the ASEAN Summit 2017 #asean50 #albertandradaluxewear #traditionalbarongtagalog A post shared by Albert Andrada (@albertandrada) on Nov 9, 2017 at 1:01am PST

Meanwhile, their spouses will wear Filipiniana gowns by Albert, Rajo Laurel, and Randy Ortiz. The Filipiniana outfits are inspired by the Philippines' 3 islands – Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao – and each island will correspond with a specific type of dress.

Gowns that are inspired by Luzon will be a terno, those inspired by the Visayas will be baro't saya, and gowns with a Mindanao theme will be inspired by the fashion in the region. Each gown will be made of poly Thai silk, piña cocoon, and piña flower cloth.

A gala dinner hosted by President Rodrigo Duterte for the country's guests will be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay. – Rappler.com