Published 10:15 PM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other world leaders were dressed in their best traditional Filipino wear on Sunday, November 12, for the 31st ASEAN Summit gala dinner.

The gala, hosted by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, was held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

For the occasion, male leaders and ASEAN dialogue partners wore piña cocoon barongs designed by Albert Andrada, while the ladies wore Filipiniana gowns by Albert, Rajo Laurel, and Randy Ortiz. (READ: 3 Filipino designers to dress leaders, spouses for ASEAN Summit 2017 gala)

United States President Donald Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

South Korean President Moon Jae-In

Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi

Albert, who also designed Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach's iconic blue gown, had the chance to get a photo with Canada's Trudeau.

Omg, a selfie w/no other than the Canadian Prime Minister himself... PM Justin Trudeau!!! #asean50 #albertandradaluxewear #albertandradabarong #downtoearth #thankyoulord A post shared by Albert Andrada (@albertandrada) on Nov 12, 2017 at 2:49am PST

