This is how First Ladies dress on the world stage

Published 8:00 PM, November 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Wearing a look that's both modest and glamorous is not an easy task, but it's a balancing act that First Ladies have down to a science. Case-in-point: the spouses of world leaders, who were recently in town for the 31st ASEAN Summit.

The leaders' partners were a masterclass in sartorial subtlety as they attended various summit events, such as the spouses program hosted by President Rodrigo Duterte's partner, Honeylet Avanceña, and the gala dinner.

The First Ladies opted for rosy shades as they enjoyed a 4-course meal at the Manila Hotel and toured the Cultural Complex of the Philippines.

Singapore's First Lady Ho Ching color-blocked like a pro with a hot pink top, red tapered pants, and a long cream lace jacket buttoned at the neck.

Thailand's First Lady Naraporn Chan-o-cha looked stately and sophisticated in her long lavender-gray skirt and button-down top, while South Korea's First Lady Kim Jung-sook looked youthful in a white shift dress.

Honeylet was soft and feminine in her pink dress-and-jacket ensemble, while Indonesia's First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo chose to go traditional with a dark red kebaya. Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, wore a hot pink Malaysian baju kurung.

Like the ASEAN leaders who all wore barongs to the gala dinner, some of their spouses also came in traditional Filipiniana. The Thai PM’s wife looked positively statuesque in a tan two-piece terno with a high neck and white floral embroidery on the top and skirt.

Ho Ching wore a variation of her earlier outfit: barong-esque jacket, again buttoned at the neck, over a bright purple top with a mandarin collar and matching loose pants.

Kim Jung-sook's dress had the full-length A-line silhouette of a traditional Korean hanbok, but with the pleated butterfly sleeves of a terno.

Iriana again wore a kebaya, this time in a beautiful emerald green color.

Rosmah showed a penchant for brights, attending the gala dinner in an eye-catching yellow-orange full-length dress, paired with a bright yellow shawl.

Which First Lady look did you like the most? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com