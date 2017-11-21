The angels don their wings again, this time for a show in Shanghai

Published 7:30 PM, November 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show happened in Shanghai, China this year, and not without its pre-show setbacks – including model Gigi Hadid withdrawing from the show, and headlining performer Katy Perry being denied a Chinese visa.

Still, the show went on, and the VS models once again donned the colorful lingerie and larger-than-life accessories that are a staple in every VS Fashion Show.

This year’s show had 6 segments, including “Punk Angel,” which showcased the brand’s collaboration with Balmain.

All the Victoria’s Secret Angels were present, save for Behati Prinsloo, who is pregnant with her second baby.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Backstage ... at the best show on earth #vsfashionshow #Shanghai @timuremek A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:35am PST

Alessandra closed the show in her final walk as a Victoria’s Secret angel.

my number 1 @alessandraambrosio @victoriassecret #vsfs2017 #alessandraambrosio A post shared by Timur Emek (@timuremek) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

Adriana Lima

That’s a wrap Shanghai! What an incredibly beautiful, interesting, and mysterious adventure. @victoriassecret #VSFashionShow A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

Candice Swanepoel

@angelcandices #vsfs2017 #candiceswanepoel A post shared by Timur Emek (@timuremek) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:26am PST

Lily Aldridge

I you China!!!! Thank you @VictoriasSecret for continuing to make my dreams come true!!!! Always feel so blessed and thankful Love you @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:20pm PST

Martha Hunt

OMG! #vsfashionshow A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

Sara Sampaio

Elsa Hosk

Stella Maxwell

Thank you China!!! So much looovee @victoriassecret @ed_razek #vsfashionshow2017 A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:46pm PST

Jospehine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes

WE DID IT!!! #vsfashionshow A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Nov 20, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Lais Ribeiro, Taylor, Hill, and Romee Strijd

YES WE DID IT #VSfashionshow2017 A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:16am PST

Lais was given the honor of modelling this year’s fantasy bra, the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra, which is covered iin 6,000 gemstones and is worth $2 million. Every year, Victoria’s Secret makes an extravagant, one-of-a-kind bejewelled bra, that they design in partnership with a famous jewelry designer – in this case, Mouawad Jewelry.

Can I take this beauty home? #vsfashionshow A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:16pm PST

Victoria’s Secret angels are the lingerie brand’s official faces, and are often wearing the more dramatic outfits during the show. Aside from them, other top models also walked the runway:

Ming Xi

Ming tripped on the runway, and was helped up by Gizele Oliviera

Bella Hadid, sans sister

..this. just. happened.(...SHE SMILES!!!!) A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:55am PST

Hereith Paul and Grace Bol

Moment of silence for TWO East African girls waking the @victoriassecret show Together and SHUTTING IT DOWN!!!!! Thank you @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer . This one is for Africa with Love #Tanzania #southSudan A post shared by Herieth Paul(@heriethpaul) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:28pm PST

Karlie Kloss in her VS Fashion Show comeback, after not being part of the last two shows

What an honor to return to this runway. #VSFashionShow A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:16am PST

This year’s show also saw performances from Harry Styles, who stepped in for Katy Perry as the show’s headline act. Other performers include Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jane Zhang.

The 2017 VS Fashion Show will be aired in the US on Wednesday, November 29, 11 am GMT. – Rappler.com