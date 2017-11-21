IN PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
MANILA, Philippines – The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show happened in Shanghai, China this year, and not without its pre-show setbacks – including model Gigi Hadid withdrawing from the show, and headlining performer Katy Perry being denied a Chinese visa.
Still, the show went on, and the VS models once again donned the colorful lingerie and larger-than-life accessories that are a staple in every VS Fashion Show.
This year’s show had 6 segments, including “Punk Angel,” which showcased the brand’s collaboration with Balmain.
All the Victoria’s Secret Angels were present, save for Behati Prinsloo, who is pregnant with her second baby.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra closed the show in her final walk as a Victoria’s Secret angel.
Adriana Lima
Candice Swanepoel
Lily Aldridge
Martha Hunt
Sara Sampaio
Elsa Hosk
Wow!!! So honored to walk my 7th #VSfashionshow (!!) in this amazing @Swarovski outfit with my fellow angels, all the beyond gorgeous models and the incredible performers last night. WHAT A NIGHT! Shanghai was on fire Thank you for another life-time memory, i still have goosebumps @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @victoriassecret
Stella Maxwell
Jospehine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes
Lais Ribeiro, Taylor, Hill, and Romee Strijd
Lais was given the honor of modelling this year’s fantasy bra, the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra, which is covered iin 6,000 gemstones and is worth $2 million. Every year, Victoria’s Secret makes an extravagant, one-of-a-kind bejewelled bra, that they design in partnership with a famous jewelry designer – in this case, Mouawad Jewelry.
Victoria’s Secret angels are the lingerie brand’s official faces, and are often wearing the more dramatic outfits during the show. Aside from them, other top models also walked the runway:
Ming Xi
As many of you may already know, I fell during my 5th year walking at the Victoria's Secret show yesterday. It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother's and my people's eyes. However, the support I received from everyone yesterday was incredible and I am truly grateful to everyone who was there for me. @ed_razek Thank you for your supportive words and your continuous support throughout these 7 years. @giizeleoliveira Thank you for helping me up after the fall, it was a very selfless and loving act from you. Thank you to all the girls who rushed to comfort me at backstage after what had happened, you are all family to me. Lastly thank you to everyone who sent and left me supportive messages. I will pick myself up from where I fell, and I will keep going in order to repay all the support you all have given me!! #vsfashionshow @victoriassecret
Ming tripped on the runway, and was helped up by Gizele Oliviera
On a night of great beauty and so many extraordinary moments, this may well be the most important. Ming fell. Gizele stopped, helped her up, and waited for Ming to hit her end of runway pose. Ming, there is no shame in falling. But there is great triumph in rising and finishing the journey. Gizele, your simple eloquent gesture is being seen around the world. It is said you are never taller than when you bend down to help someone in need. I am so incredibly proud of you both. You represent the best of what we all strive to be @mingxi11 @giizeleoliveira #vsfashionshow2017 #shanghai
Bella Hadid, sans sister
Hereith Paul and Grace Bol
Karlie Kloss in her VS Fashion Show comeback, after not being part of the last two shows
This year’s show also saw performances from Harry Styles, who stepped in for Katy Perry as the show’s headline act. Other performers include Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jane Zhang.
The 2017 VS Fashion Show will be aired in the US on Wednesday, November 29, 11 am GMT. – Rappler.com