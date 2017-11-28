From practical rain gear, to fun costumes for your dog, check out these affordable finds

Published 1:59 PM, November 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – H&M is everyone’s favorite place for trendy, affordable fast fashion, but there’s more to this store than your next favorite LBD, or your go-to date night top. It also has a lot of quirky goodies that make for great gifts for friends (or, let's face it, yourself).

These skeleton hand clips will keep your hair out of your face and your goth-girl style in check.

This pink bunny sleep mask will add some style to your slumber.

Put these pins on your bags, jackets, or tops to add some attitude to your ensembles.

You'll always be ready for rainy days with this grey floral mini umbrella.

Put some sparkle in your step with these glittery socks that come in a variety of colors.

Hopefully this statement keyring means you never have to go digging deep for your keys again.

And finally, these get your pupper a pair of these doggie batwings – because why not?

– Rappler.com