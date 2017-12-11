Max wears a gorgeous gown by Francis Libiran

Published 7:39 PM, December 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Max Collins looked every bit a glowing bride on Monday, December 11 when she wed her GMA 7 fellow actor Pancho Magno at the Marriott Hotel.

For her wedding day, she turned to top designer Francis Libiran. On Instagram, Francis wrote: Max Collins is a lovely bride wearing a custom Francis Libiran wedding gown intricately embellished with custom embroidery and beadwork."

Immaculate Max Collins @maxcollinsofficial is a lovely bride wearing a custom Francis Libiran wedding gown intricately embellished with custom embroidery and beadwork. #IsaLangParaKayPancho #PanchoToTheMax #FrancisLibiran #Weddings #WeddingsPH #WeddingGown A post shared by Francis Libiran (@francislibiran) on Dec 11, 2017 at 1:51am PST

In another post, Francis said: "Max is wearing a custom #FrancisLibiran wedding gown intricately embellished with custom embroidery and beadwork."

Preparing our beautiful and radiant bride today, Max Collins @maxcollinsofficial before she walks down the aisle to wed @magnopancho. Max is wearing a custom #FrancisLibiran wedding gown intricately embellished with custom embroidery and beadwork. #IsaLangParaKayPancho #PanchoToTheMax #Weddings #WeddingsPH #WeddingGown A post shared by Francis Libiran (@francislibiran8) on Dec 11, 2017 at 1:44am PST

Max also wore a customized white pair from Shoepatos.

@shoepatosph: A pair of custom pointed flats made of imported white muga silk and accented with double bows for our Shoepatos Bride @maxcollinsofficial. Best wishes and congratulations to you and @magnopancho! #IsaSlashMax #IsaLangParaKayPancho ------------------------------- Shoepatos - A Walk To Forever ------------------------------- Order now! Viber: 09175367336 FB Page: ShoepatosPH Instagram: @ShoepatosPH ------------------------------- #Shoepatos #ShoepatosPH #AWalkToForever #ShoepatosBride #ShoepatosGroom #ShoepatosEntourage #WeddingsByShoepatos #BridalShoes #EntourageShoes #CustomMadeShoes #SouvenirShoes #WeddingSupplier #WeddingsPH #PhilippineWeddings #UniformShoes A post shared by Doreen Malbas (@doreenmalbas) on Dec 11, 2017 at 1:34am PST

Francis, who has dressed a number of local celebrities, is also known for his appearance in America's Next Top Model, where his designs were worn by the aspiring models. He also dressed Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa during the Miss International competition in Japan.

One of his creations was recently worn by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach at the Give Back: A Charity Fashion Gala, where the Miss Universe 2017 candidates led by reigning queen Demi-Leigh Nel Peters of South Africa took part. – Rappler.com