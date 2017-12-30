Just because you're done with holiday parties doesn't mean your wardrobe has to suffer for it

Published 1:12 PM, December 30, 2017

Tired of going out in red for the holidays? Add a little bit of luck to your wardrobe by adding 2018's lucky colors: blue, black, and green. Green represents the Wood elements: think leafy greens atop big brown trunks. Blue and black, on the other hand, represent the Water elements.

Ring in the new year with something warm and cozy with this faux fur scarf in forest green.

Black is basic? Not with these faux suede pumps from Zalora!

An eye-popping electric blue gown will definitely catch you some luck this new year.

This black satin skirt is sure to be a staple in your wardrobe come 2018.

Be en pointe this year with asymmetric stilettos in bright blue.

What's not to love about this sophisticated black studded clutch?

Don't lose this slipper! These ice blue heels will have you dancing the night away.

– Rappler.com