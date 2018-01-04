Out with the old and in with the new in 2018 – get discounts when you trade in your old activewear

Published 1:55 PM, January 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – H&M Sport is launching their first ever sustainable collection today!

H&M's line of leggings, sports bras, hoodies, and tops for training, running, and yoga, all made of recycled polyester and elastane, will be available in their local and global stores.

You can stand out at the gym in green, black, and beige sportswear with cool geometric paneling and fun prints, while staying cool – all the pieces are quick-dry and seamless, with built-in support and holes for ventilation.

“By bringing together the functional and feminine, the aim is to give customers a stylish, conscious sports collection. And not just through the fabrics – we utilized a new knitting technique that creates seamless garments while using less yarn or fabric waste. Blending function with sustainable thinking and fashion in this way is the way forward,” said Petra Smeds, head designer of sportswear, in a release.

H&M's new activewear collection is part of their advocacy for sustainability, and a step towards their goal of becoming "100% circular" – closing the loop on textiles by recycling unwanted clothes. In line with this, from January 4 to 31 at H&M's SM Mega Fashion Hall, SM Makati, and and Uptown Mall branches, customers can trade in their old activewear to H&M's Garment Collecting program in exchange for two 15% off vouchers.

Have a look at the whole collection below and tell us which piece you're eyeing in the comments below!

– Rappler.com