Uashmama's washable paper bags look and feel like leather

Published 7:29 PM, January 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – These lightweight bags aren't made of leather. They're actually made of "washable paper."

Italian brand Uashmama offers backpacks, messengers bags, lunch boxes, and more, all made of paper that can hold up against washing and daily use.

The secret? Uashmama uses virgin cellulose fiber, which can be stretched and tanned, like leather, to withstand washing. Each of their products are made by local artisans in Italy and are made with fiber that is cultivated, not from deforestation.

Aside from bags, the brand's cool material also make for great homeware pieces in the form of bread bags, placemats, or planters.

And while they may be the perfect eco-conscious gift to give yourself as 2018 starts, these are also great gifts for friends and loved ones.

Looking to grab a Uashmama piece or two? Their products are available at The Park in Edsa Shangri-La Plaza and online at www.uash-it.com. – Rappler.com