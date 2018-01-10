'Fifty Shades Freed' sees Ana marrying Christian in a gown by the Filipina designer

Published 1:10 PM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cebuana designer Monique Lhuillier has dressed some pretty high-profile brides, from Reese Witherspoon to Anne Curtis, and now she’s adding another famous bride to her roster: Fifty Shades of Grey heroine Anastasia Steele, played by Dakota Johnson.

The upcoming installment of the steamy Fifty Shades series sees Anastasia finally marrying the man of her BDSM dreams, Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), at which point we see her donning the Lhuillier creation. (WATCH: The NSFW 'Fifty Shades Freed' trailer)

The US-based designer shared a sneak peek of the dress on her Instagram, saying, “Can’t wait to unveil the dress @fiftyshadesmovie!”

Teasers from the movie show more of the gown: a full lace, long-sleeved, off-shoulder number in a form-fitting trumpet silhouette with a short train and covered buttons down the back.

This is not the first time Anastasia wore Monique Lhuillier. In the series’ second film, Fifty Shades Darker, she wore a slinky dress in silver satin, paired with an ostrich feather capelet, also done by the designer. (LOOK: Anastasia Steele's Monique Lhuillier gown in 'Fifty Shades Darker’)

Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters on Valentine's Day 2018. – Rappler.com