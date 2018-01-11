Uniqlo goes mod with their Marimekko collaboration
Fun and fabulous prints rule
Published 12:00 PM, January 11, 2018
Updated 12:00 PM, January 11, 2018
UNIQLO x MARIMEKKO. The Japanese retail brand and the Finnish design house come together for a new collection. Screengrab from Twitter.com/UNIQLO_JP
MANILA, Philippines – Uniqlo has collaborated with Finnish design house Marimekko, for a new collection set to drop in late March.
The pieces combine Uniqlo’s basic, minimalist aesthetic with Marimekko’s signature bold patterns and prints for a collection that has a decidedly retro flair, reminiscent of the mod style that was all the rage in the '60s.
The collection includes graphic t-shirts, swingy sleeveless blouses, wide-leg cropped pants, and sleeveless shift dresses. Printed drawstring and tote bags are also available, as well as canvas sneakers.
GRAPHIC SHIRT. This short-sleeved tee features a Marimekko print. Screengrab from Uniqlo.com
BLOUSE. This sleeveless top comes in a floral pattern, and can be matched with the cropped pants. Screengrab from Uniqlo.com
CROPPED PANTS. The pants are lined with a printed fabric that can be shown off when cuffed. Screengrab from Uniqlo.com
DRESS. This sleeveless shift dress is reminiscent of the swinging 60s. Screengrab from Uniqlo.com
GYMSACK. This drawstring bag comes in several bold prints. Screengrab from Uniqlo.com
TOTE BAG. This roomy bag comes in classic polka dots. Screengrab from Uniqlo.com
CANVAS SNEAKERS. The inner sole shows Marimekko's polka dot print. Screengrab from Uniqlo.com
No word yet on when the Uniqlo x Marimekko pieces will be available in Philippine stores, but the collection goes on sale online on March 30. – Rappler.com