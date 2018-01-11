Fun and fabulous prints rule

Published 12:00 PM, January 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Uniqlo has collaborated with Finnish design house Marimekko, for a new collection set to drop in late March.

The pieces combine Uniqlo’s basic, minimalist aesthetic with Marimekko’s signature bold patterns and prints for a collection that has a decidedly retro flair, reminiscent of the mod style that was all the rage in the '60s.

The collection includes graphic t-shirts, swingy sleeveless blouses, wide-leg cropped pants, and sleeveless shift dresses. Printed drawstring and tote bags are also available, as well as canvas sneakers.

No word yet on when the Uniqlo x Marimekko pieces will be available in Philippine stores, but the collection goes on sale online on March 30. – Rappler.com