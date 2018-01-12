Time for a wardrobe upgrade

Published 9:16 PM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Spanish brand Zara is a fashionista favorite, with on-trend clothes that are always relatively affordable – especially when they go on sale. Treat yourself to some new clothes and shoes with these Zara steals on sale right now.

You'll be in full bloom with this floral velvet dress.

These leather ankle boots mean business.

Ballerina flats in a classic color are a wardrobe staple for effortlessly chic looks.

Be gloriously extra in these faux fur mules.

Add a dash of romance to your everyday look with a Guipure lace top you can wear with anything.

Nothing spells cool like a leather biker jacket.

And nothing says glam like a faux fur coat!

– Rappler.com