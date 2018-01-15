The online retail site teamed up with Fashion Exchange International and some of the country's best fashion designers

Published 5:51 PM, January 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines It’s so tempting to just shop and splurge. “New clothes for the New Year” always lingers in the mind around January, when Christmas is over but you’re still hoping to have pretty new things. It is empowering, after all, to face new challenges with an updated wardrobe. Still, more than owning something new, 2018 should be a year when people patronize homegrown designs more.

Fashion Exchange International recently developed “The New Essentials Collection” exclusively with some of the country’s renowned fashion designer. Exclusively available at Zalora Philippines, this latest concept is envisioned to be this year’s essentials for the ladies’ wardrobe. Notable designers Dennis Lustico, John Herrera, Ivar Aseron, and Rhett Eala were given the opportunity to reimagine our wardrobe staples. Whether dressy or casual, colored or neutral, each designer embodies a distinct collection that is easy to wear, while complementing the different personalities of women.

Dennis Lustico opted for more elegant designs. Soft blushes with black and white pieces dominate his sets of hero tops and classic bottoms. The mauve cocktail dress is simple and chic for dressier occasions.

Acclaimed for his eagle print both here and abroad, John Herrera applies his signature look to the collection. The core motif is set in neutrals both for men and women. The gray pleated shorts and bomber jacket appeals to a more casual and sporty feel.

With his particular attention to details, Ivar Aseron interpreted a more feminine collection. Designing with knots and ribbons, the pieces are carried through in a pastel-themed set. The drawstring top and paperbag pants look is definitely the contemporary standout in this collection.

Rhett Eala contrasts colors and fabrics in his collection. Playful and whimsical, the pieces evoke ease in dressing. The blue lace dress is a good choice for a more vibrant and modern look.

– Rappler.com