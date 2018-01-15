The sports company is releasing their tech-forward Futurecraft 4D sneaker this week

Published 8:00 PM, January 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Adidas is set to release their much-awaited Futurecraft 4D sneaker in New York on January 18, ushering in a new age for footwear.

According to the brand, Futurecraft is the world’s first high performance running shoe with midsoles made out of light and oxygen using Digital Light Synthesis technology by Carbon, a tech company that specializes in the manufacturing of 3D printing technology.

The resulting shoe is one with an alien-esque midsole that looks like it was taken straight out of a science fiction novel.

Learn more about the technology behind the shoe here:

Local sneakerheads who want to get their hands on these babies should get ready to pay USD 300 for a pair. The shoes will launch in the New York City area through Consortium retailers KITH, Packer, and SNS. Visit adidas.com/futurecraft for more information. – Rappler.com