The designer was 87 years old

Published 7:12 PM, January 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Fashion designer Jose "Pitoy" Moreno passed away on Monday, January 15 according to a report from Manila Bulletin. Though it is known that the designer was born in 1930, his grandson, John Paul Cruz, said that the designer was 92 at the time of his passing.

Moreno, called the Fashion Czar of Asia, was considered one of the country's top designers and known for popularizing the Maria Clara gown early in his career. His work has been featured in international glossies such as Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. - Rappler.com

