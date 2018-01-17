Millennial pink is so 2017 – it's Gen Z Yellow now

Published 9:48 PM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A new set of hues has dethroned millennial pink as the color ala mode and they're calling it Gen Z yellow.

The color range – which covers everything from a buttery pastel yellow to a deep mustard – has been seen on racks, runways, and red carpets – but most importantly, on Beyonce, who may just be the origin of the Gen Z yellow's rise when she wore a golden-yellow ruffled dress in the now-iconic "Hold Up" music video.

The color is expected to cover everything from clothes, to accessories, to interior design in the coming months – in much the same way that pretty much everything was a rosy blush shade just a few months ago. Here are a few ways to infuse the trendy color into your own life (The best part? It pairs well with its pink predecessor, and also with Pantone's color of the year!)

With this easy-to-wear piece by Mango, you'll be a showstopper without even trying. Pair with bright pink tassel earrings and comfy sandals for a fresh day-to-night look!

These Nose statement heels are a great way to spice up any outfit, and go particularly well with cuffed jeans, a relaxed tee, and a sunny attitude.

This crushed velvet top by H&M is an upgrade on your basic camisole. Match it with denim shorts and worn-out sneakers for a casual look, or pair it with a mini skirt and heels for a pretty date outfit.

These clear round sunglasses by OOTD can be the quirky cherry on top of your everyday look.

Brighten up that bunch of keys with this fluffy keychain by Spring Fling.

Nail the model-off-duty look with this slouchy knit jumper by H&M.

Trade in your boring old phone case for one that offers both protection and personality, like this Samsung Galaxy S6 case by Wonder Cover.

– Rappler.com