The president's granddaughter celebrates her debut in a designer gown

Published 11:09 PM, January 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – All eyes were on Isabelle Duterte as she celebrated her 18th birthday on Friday, January 19, at The Peninsula Manila in Makati.

She wore a gown by Dubai-based Filipino designer and celebrity favorite, Michael Cinco. (TIMELINE: The glitz and glamor of Isabelle Duterte's debut)

The gown is an off-shoulder ballgown with a sweetheart neckline in an electric blue color that fades to light blue at the hem of the skirt.

In an Instagram post of the gown, Michael said that the garment is studded with Swarovski crystals.

The debut host Eco Sala posted a photo of Isabelle wearing the dress on Instagram.

Another photo, posted on Instagram by guest Aina del Rosario, showed a full view of the gown as worn by Isabelle.

#BELLEssima18 A post shared by Aina Chiu-del Rosario (@ainacdelrosario) on Jan 19, 2018 at 4:36am PST

Isabelle went youthful with her makeup, going for soft blush pinks on her cheeks, eyes, and lips.

The debutante has shown a penchant for lavish designer couture.

In her controversial pre-debut shoot held at the Malacañang Palace, Isabelle wore 3 gowns by designers Garimon Roferos, Rosenthal Tee, and Rica Rico. She also wore two Garimon Roferos dresses in her Save the Date video, as well as a piece by Edgar Buyan. – Rappler.com