There's that blue Michael Cinco ballgown – but there’s more!

Published 4:53 PM, January 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Isabelle Duterte’s debut happened on January 19 at the Peninsula Manila in Makati and she celebrated it wearing several couture pieces from different designers. (IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Isabelle Duterte's grand debut)

Her main dress was a cobalt blue Michael Cinco ballgown (reminiscent of Pia Wurtzbach's final Miss Universe walk gown), which she wore for most of the night. (LOOK: Isabelle Duterte's Michael Cinco debutante gown)

As most of the photos show her wearing this dress, one would be inclined to think that the president’s granddaughter had reached her designer dress quota and stuck to just one look for the party. But many debutantes change into several outfits at their parties, and also, we're talking about the girl who hauled at least 3 designer gowns to Malacañang Palace for a pre-debut shoot, and another set of gowns to Australia for a save-the-date video. (TIMELINE: The glitz and glamor of Isabelle Duterte's debut)

True enough, stylist Jeff Galang posted more of Isabelle’s debutante looks on his Instagram stories, including an old rose dress with a matching robe by boudoir clothing brand La Tercera.

Isabelle wore the ensemble as she was getting her hair and makeup done – because when you’re a debutante, you can’t wear just any old robe to prep for your party.

Her next look was an all-white pantsuit by Orias, which she wore for a dance number.

For the after-party, the debutante slipped into a full-length lace gown by Joe San Antonio.

At one point, she also wore a nude Michael Leyva dress covered in floral embroidery, presumably for a pre-party photo shoot.

For the sake of fashion, the debutante braved the night in several pairs of sky-high heels by Jefferson Si.

Isabelle is the daughter of the president’s son and resigned Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte, with his ex-wife, Lovelie Sangkola Sumera. Isabelle’s father – who she recenty had a public argument with on social media – was not at her party, and neither was her grandfather, President Rodrigo Duterte. However, Presidential Security Group personnel were seen at the venue on the night of the party. – Rappler.com