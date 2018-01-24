Bet the best dressed guy in the room in these hot picks!

Published 1:00 PM, January 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Let's face it: guys need a wardrobe update, too, and what better time than now with the post-holiday sale season upon us? Here are just some of the things you can get at a discount this January.

This trusty pair of Ray-Bans are the ultimate frames to make you look effortlessly cool.

Don't underestimate the power of this classic leather Bering watch to bring out your low-key dapper look.

Not even the weather can dampen your style with this water-repellent cotton parka by Mango Man.

These leather boots by River Island were definitely made for walking.

This gingham check shirt by Zara Man works for both the office and as a weekend look.

It's impossible not to look bad-ass in this bomber jacket by Zara Man.

This long polo shirt by Zara Man is equal parts preppy and trendy.

– Rappler.com