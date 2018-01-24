The sports brand says the Epic React Flyknit is the 'running shoe that can do it all'

Published 12:31 PM, January 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Any athlete will know that it takes a lot of training to power through a marathon, but it also takes a good pair of shoes that won’t give up on you.

Nike’s new running shoe, the Nike Epic React Flyknit promises to be that pair of shoes, with the sportswear brand calling it “the running shoe that can do it all.”

The shoe is the first design to feature the Nike React foam – a new kind of shoe technology designed to minimize impact from each stride, while remaining light and sturdy throughout a run.

The shoe, Nike says, is ideal for distance running, recovery runs, and progression runs, and was designed with support, flexibility, and breathability in mind, with a midsole made for providing runners flexibility.

Aside from its technical features, the sneaker also looks good – perfect for those whose personal style is of the athleisure persuasion.

The shoe will be available on February 22 on nike.com, and at selected retailers. – Rappler.com