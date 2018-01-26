Luxury group Kering Eyewear gives us the skinny on the coolest shades and specs

Published 4:00 PM, January 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The last piece of accessory you wear can make or break your look. A new year always ushers new collections in the ever-changing trends in fashion. In the case of eyewear, your choice is crucial – it’s one of the first things people will see on you, after all.

With so many frames and styles to choose from, it's sometimes hard to narrow down your must-haves for the year. Kering Eyewear launched its brands’ latest collection in Manila, highlighting the latest in global eyewear fashion. Do a quick update on the way you see things – literally and figuratively – with chic new pieces.

Opt for unconventional aesthetic or one of a kind piece that are a cut above the rest. Bottega Veneta’s sculpted intrecciato, or the weaving design, over round cat’s eyes sunglasses gives it a strong decorative element. Fierce embodied, Alexander McQueen’s jewel cut lens is becoming a signature shape for its eyewear range. Simply iconic, the oversized Gucci frame and insignia follows the big logo trend in fashion.

One of the more visible trends are the slim rims and thin temples that make eyewear sleek and lightweight. The modern aviator with piercing lens of Alexander McQueen has constantly been evolving to have a much thinner frame. Puma’s raw-edged, mirror lens frames are held by smaller temples. McQ’s new optic pieces have a lighter and simpler style with distinct flat front metal bar.

Vintage or looks from the past have recently resurfaced in the newest collections. Styles from decades past have become a strong influence in what we see in runways and campaigns. Stella McCartney takes cue from the classics, yet updated the design with its signature Falabella chain. Opulent and elegant, Gucci cat’s eyes are handcrafted with pearls and micro studs to achieve a high-glamour effect, while Saint Laurent channels hippie chic with its standout round glasses.

– Rappler.com

Eyewear available at Ideal Vision Center.