Can’t afford Michael Cinco? Here are some options to get the newly-minted debutante look.

Published 5:23 PM, January 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Isabelle Duterte’s debut was certainly one for the books, and an event many upcoming debutantes can take their cue from. (READ: Want a debut like Isabelle Duterte's? This is how much it'll cost)

Of course, not everyone has Isabelle’s generous budget, but that doesn’t mean they can’t look – and feel – like a princess on their 18th birthday. And while Isabelle's 5 debut looks (and her pre-debut shoot dresses) were mostly couture designed for her, the racks are filled with garments that look similar enough. (READ: A rundown of Isabelle Duterte's debut looks)

If you loved Isabelle's electric blue Michael Cinco ballgown, you'd like this sequined maxi dress by Goddiva. It has the same eye-catching color, off-shoulder cut, and sweetheart neckline, and it has just as much sparkle as the original Swarovski-encrusted gown.

This light pink satin kimono from H&M looks and feels as good as the La Tercera set that Isabelle wore as she prepped for the party.

Whether or not you're planning to do a dance number for your debut, too, this tuxedo blazer by Zara will make you a scene-stealer – just as Isabelle was in her crisp all-white Orias pantsuit.

Isabelle wore a lacy white Joe San Antonio number to her after-party. This lace dress by Jarlo London is what you can wear to yours.

This French Connection long-sleeved dress covered in floral patterns is a hippie-chic version of the Michael Leyva dress Isabelle wore to a pre-debut shoot.

Loved the floral black Garimon Roferos gown Isabelle wore for her save-the-date shoot in Australia? This embroidered skater dress by Frock and Frill is a more low-key version that you can wear to your party, and to other dressy events afterwards.

This maxi dress by Zalora has the same ombré feel as the purple and green Garimon Roferos creation Isabelle wore in front of the Sydney Opera House.

Who could forget the red Garimon Roferos ballgown that Isabelle wore in her controversial Malacañang pre-debut shoot? Well, this red dress by Bellabianca may be equally unforgettable.

This pale pink maxi dress by Goddiva is covered in a vine motif – an understated version of the leaf-patterned Rosenthal Tee gown Isabelle also wore in Malcañang.

If you liked Isabelle's cold-shoulder Malacañang look, but want something a bit more casual this floral dress by River Island will suit you just fine.

– Rappler.com