Her Paris Fashion Week wardrobe is a masterclass in being impossibly chic

Published 12:36 PM, January 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Oh that we could all be as chic as Heart Evangelista attending Paris Fashion Week. The actress, known for her penchant for designer clothes, has been a PFW regular, and as she attends events alongside the fashion world’s most discriminating, we get a little runway show of our own.

This year was no different – Heart walked the streets of Paris in a drool-worthy winter wardrobe that makes us curse our tropical sunshine and wish for cold weather instead.

Perhaps the most covetable coat of them all is the bright pink Delpozo number she wore to the Elsa Schiaparelli show. She paired the coat – which has also been seen on US First Lady Melania Trump – with a black turtleneck, cuffed jeans, studded Loubotins, and a Tchitchi belt bag embellished with a Swarovski "H." (This very look even got featured on InStyle!)

Attending the Giambattista Valli show, she wore a floral black and white Carolina Herrera dress, paired with a fur vest (we’re assuming its faux fur since Heart is a dedicated PAWS supporter), and a punchy red coat.

She took a romp around Paris in an all black ensemble which she topped off with a dramatic, cape-like Carolina Herrera houndstooth coat that fit perfectly in the City of Lights.

Keep warm and carry on... A post shared by Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero (@iamhearte) on Jan 25, 2018 at 2:42am PST

Speaking of dramatic coats, Heart also wore one covered in gold roses, by Dries Van Noten.

Trust Heart to dress down and still look impossibly elegant – for one ensemble, she traded in her heels for trainers, and paired them with jeans, a grey wrap coat, and a faux fur piece to top it off.

She also wore faux fur with an olive green coat, which she paired with burgundy gloves proving that she pays attention to even the little details.

Heart favored a subdued color palette on this trip, swapping out her signature white for darker hues and still making it her own – as in this ensemble, where she pairs a dark red turtleneck with a button-down dress, a dark faux fur coat, black tights, and ankle boots.

Which of Heart’s Paris looks was your favorite? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com