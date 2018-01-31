The Japanese brand's trademark minimalist style is all over its Spring-Summer lineup

Published 1:37 PM, January 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Muji's clean, pared-back aesthetic is the reason the brand has become something of a cult favorite – and it stays true to form as it released its new Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Comfy organic cotton is at the center of this new collection, with versatile pieces that feel wonderful on the skin, and will keep you cool throughout the day.

For men

A wardrobe basic, this long-sleeved shirt can make any outfit look polished and put-together. Also available in off-white, gray, and navy.

Look spiffy and sharp while staying as comfortable as ever in this collared button-down. Also available in navy.

This trusty checkered shirt looks great and goes with practically anything. Also available in white.

These jeans don't compromise comfort for style. Plus, they were dyed in an ethical way, using only environmentally-friendly agents. Also available in indigo and dark navy.

For women

This is a shirt you can throw on over anything and still look chic in no matter what. Also available in baby blue.

This is the kind of dress you can wear and look great in on a day when you're too lazy to put an outfit together. It's also designed to be quick-absorbent so you stay fresh on warm days. Also available in light gray.

This cozy double zip hoodie is just the thing to warm you up at a movie or on a long bus ride. Also available in light pink and light yellow.

These jeans will make you look – and feel – cool whether you wear it with a crisp button-down or an oversized tee. They're also designed with a 6-inch deep pocket – which is all too rare in women's jeans!

– Rappler.com