Bow down!

Published 5:41 PM, January 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Marvel's Black Panther rolled out the purple carpet for its Hollywood premiere on January 29, and the stars absolutely killed it in ensembles inspired by African culture.

According to Huffington Post, the premiere's invitation requested "royal attire" – and the looks that the stars served definitely compelled us to bow down.

Chadwick Boseman was every bit a king in Emporio Armani, which featured a black and gold printed jacket. (READ: Why Chadwick Boseman pushed for an African accent in 'Black Panther')

Lupita Nyong'o radiated glory yet again as she dazzled in a deep purple chiffon Versace gown with Amazonian gold hardware hugging her torso.

Janelle Monae was regaled in a regal black Christian Siriano ballgown with voluminous purple and white sleeves, topping the look off with an African-inspired choker and crown-like headdress.

All eyes were on Angela Bassett – a true queen in a yellow fringe jumpsuit by Naeem Khan that looked extra-awesome every time she moved.

David Oyelowo looked dashing in a dashiki.

Stuntwoman Janeisha Adams-Ginyard absolutely killed it in her printed ensemble by Tamara Cobus.

Issa Rae looked divine in a white Rosie Assoulin dress with shiny rainbow paneling.

Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler went for subtle touches of gold and color, but still looked every bit as bad-ass as the Black Panther himself.

Danai Gurira was a vision in pink.

Laetitia Wright's look was more low-key, but stunning nonetheless.

– Rappler.com