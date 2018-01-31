IN PHOTOS: 'Black Panther' cast delivers next-level slayage on red carpet
MANILA, Philippines – Marvel's Black Panther rolled out the purple carpet for its Hollywood premiere on January 29, and the stars absolutely killed it in ensembles inspired by African culture.
According to Huffington Post, the premiere's invitation requested "royal attire" – and the looks that the stars served definitely compelled us to bow down.
Chadwick Boseman was every bit a king in Emporio Armani, which featured a black and gold printed jacket. (READ: Why Chadwick Boseman pushed for an African accent in 'Black Panther')
Lupita Nyong'o radiated glory yet again as she dazzled in a deep purple chiffon Versace gown with Amazonian gold hardware hugging her torso.
Janelle Monae was regaled in a regal black Christian Siriano ballgown with voluminous purple and white sleeves, topping the look off with an African-inspired choker and crown-like headdress.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE ! An idea whose time has finally arrived ! #BLACKPANTHER . Still feeling inspired ... still feeling thankful ... still trying to put into words how Ryan’s film has me feeling . Y’all just get y’all garbs and tickets and be in those seats come FEB 16th ! I am so proud of all of my friends , tears of joy . Missing a few but here ya go . #WondalandgoestoWakanda Swipe left
All eyes were on Angela Bassett – a true queen in a yellow fringe jumpsuit by Naeem Khan that looked extra-awesome every time she moved.
Still high off of last night.... @im.angelabassett Thank you for your trust #jlynnstyles#lifeofstylist#celebritystylist#celebritystyle#style#instastyle#beauty#instabeauty#fashion#instafashionista#instafashion#fashionblogger#blackfitness#blackgirlmagic#911#fox#thenew50#blackpanther#blackpanthermovie#royalty#blackexcellence#africanjewelry#africa#queens#blackdesigners#prints#jumpsuit#tailored#style#instyle#beaded
David Oyelowo looked dashing in a dashiki.
Stuntwoman Janeisha Adams-Ginyard absolutely killed it in her printed ensemble by Tamara Cobus.
Part 2 of My pixs @marvelstudios @blackpanther #World #Premiere are late but still #BOMB! And again, I have to thank my #GlamSquad for helping me shut down the internet last night/today:and by Tamara Cobus, by @robotclouds Tonymech Acosta, by @glamourellaa Carla N Rosso. #MarvelStudios #BlackPanther #WorldPremiere My #PurpleCarpet pictures are on fleek though. #Janeshia #Jamaican #actress #stuntwoman #stuntdouble #DoraMilaje #superheroe @childishgambino @lupitanyongo @tessamaethompson showed up AND repped hard. And how about my FAV @showtime @raydonovan #JohnVoight. Wowzers. Loves him. #WakandaForever #BlackExcellence #melaninpoppin #royalty #Purple #redcarpet #slay #Boss #winning #fashion #style #African #culture #Monday
Issa Rae looked divine in a white Rosie Assoulin dress with shiny rainbow paneling.
Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler went for subtle touches of gold and color, but still looked every bit as bad-ass as the Black Panther himself.
Director Ryan Coogler and @michaelb4jordan hit the purple carpet. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/hfTJL5DVYO— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 30, 2018
Danai Gurira was a vision in pink.
Thanks to the entire ‘village’ that helped put together last night’s look at the @BlackPanther World Premiere. It was an incredible time and I can’t wait for you all to see this film! #WakandaForever #BlackPanther ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Stylist: @tcarterphillips Dress: @viktorandrolf Jewelry: @neillanejewelry Makeup: @makeupbytym Hair: @byvernonscott Nails: @Tracy_Clemens
Laetitia Wright's look was more low-key, but stunning nonetheless.
– Rappler.com