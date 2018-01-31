Here are some ideas for your CNY look!

Published 7:41 PM, January 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Just in time for the upcoming Chinese New Year, Tory Burch has curated items from her Resort 2018 Collection to bring in good fortune, and good vibes.

With pieces in bright red and adorned with adorable schnauzers, you’re sure to attract the best of luck – after all, how bad can life be when you’re wearing a sweater with a puppy on it?

The Barkley Sweater and the Barkley Sweatshirt are fun items to wear to a casual Chinese New Year celebration, and can easily be paired with your favorite jeans, or a cute skirt.

For a more dressy occasion, the Jane dress is more fitting. Its bright red hue will make you lucky indeed, while the tiered ruffle skirt adds a feminine, festive touch, and flatters all figures too.

The Rosalind flat comes in a metallic silver that will make you sparkle like fireworks.

For year-round cuteness, Tory Burch also has dachsund-themed small leather goods. The dachsund-shaped key fob will make you smile every time you reach for your keys, and if the dachsund-adorned wallet won’t bring you a fortune, it will at least give you a little bit of happiness.

Tory Burch is located in Greenbelt 5, and can also be found in Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Shangri-La. – Rappler.com