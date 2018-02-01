The new Longchamp collection is inspired by South Africa's diverse and colorful culture

February 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Travel and leisure this summer is highlighted with a more exotic, safari feel. Longchamp’s latest pieces are an ode to the culture and colors of South Africa. Inspired by indigenous paintings and sculptures, the French brand modernizes these elements in the prints and hues of their accessories. It's a warm feast for the eyes with limestone, khaki, and terracotta, mingled with lilacs and aquas. The entire collection embraces the vivid ethnic designs and traditions of the region, evoking scenes of African sunsets and jewels set in colonial crowns.

One of the brand's highlights this season are the men’s accessories. The Zanzibar collection showcases the authentic and quality materials of South Africa. Stylishly minimal and effortlessly practical, the 3D collection works well for guys in the urban jungle with its exceptionally supple and strong calfskin leather.

An epitome of symmetry, the Ruban is a play on colors with its contemporary and distinctive geometric style.

Breathing new life into the traditional designs of Longchamp, the print takes cue from the Massai tribe’s distinctive patterns and exquisite embroidery. The bold and graphic new style of the iconic Le Pliage Cuir, with its wide colored stripes, is reminiscent of African paintings.

The Mademoiselle Longchamp is introduced in an XS version, available in natural, orange, and khaki shades.

Adding more flair to the women’s collection this season are the latest eyewear pieces. Complementing the bags of Longchamp, the collection highlights feminine shapes and tones. Created for the active lifestyle of the brand’s clientele, it embodies relaxed comfort with its sleek details and finishes.

