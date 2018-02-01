Channel the actress’ effortlessly chic looks with these pieces

Published 5:03 PM, February 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista’s Paris Fashion Week wardrobe was a fashion showcase in itself, and downright inspirational for anyone who’s looking to turn up the heat on their winter travel OOTDs.

Heart’s electric pink Delpozo coat was to-die-for – just like this wool coat by H&M.

This SHACI faux fur gilet from Topshop is a dead ringer for Heart's faux fur vest.

Punch up a monochrome outfit like Heart did with this wool coat by H&M.

This floral dress by Rated E Fashion is just as feminine and flirty as Heart's Carolina Herrera number.

Make this Zara houndstooth coat the center of your outfit, the way Heart did with her Carolina Herrera piece.

You can pair this gray H&M wool coat with your basics – like boyfriend jeans and trainers – the way Heart did for a nice streetwear vibe.

This maroon ribbed dress by Mango is an easy way to exude Heart's Paris aesthetic.

If you found yourself drooling Heart's Dries Van Noten coat embroidered with gold roses, this floral coat by Mango will set your FOMO heart at ease.

