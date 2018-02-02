'Fashion's wild child' Jordan Barrett is casual cool in Penshoppe’s Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Published 2:19 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Local fashion brand Penshoppe is known for booking famous personalities for their campaigns – Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid among them. Today, they’re adding a new model to their lineup, Aussie Jordan Barrett.

The 21-year-old was named "Model of the Year” by Models.com in 2016, and is known as “fashion’s wild child.” Vogue has also called him the “Model It Boy of the new Era,” and GQ, “Man of Style.”



With more than 700,000 Instagram followers as of posting, Jordan has no problem on the social media front. But he’s also taken the fashion industry by storm since he was discovered in 2015, starring in campaigns by Tom Ford, Balmain, and Versace, and gracing the covers of Vogue Netherlands Man, The London Times, and Wonderland Magazine.









Jordan is the face of Penshoppe’s Spring Summer 2018 collection, embodying the brand’s casual cool vibes. The collection features loose cuts and bright, colorful patterns – a perfect reflection of Jordan’s relaxed Australian roots and his Instagram aesthetic.

Who’s been your favorite Penshoppe endorser so far? Sound off in the comments below! – Rappler.com