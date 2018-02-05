These stylish kicks will take you everywhere in style

Published 1:00 PM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ugly sneakers seem to be all the rage these days. Those unwieldy trainers that look like something your grandpa would wear with compression tights are the new fashion-forward footwear of the past few seasons.

Still, the trend is not for everybody – and if you simply can't bring yourself to get yourself a pair of clunky sneakers, Ferragamo's CUBE City line has sleeker, more stylish options that are just as comfortable.

The line was designed with city-slickers in mind – people who walk everywhere and need footwear that can keep up with them. It comes in two styles: lace-up and slip-on, with a tapered fit that will look just as good with a tailored suit as with a pair of worn-in jeans.

The shoes come in white, navy blue, black, amber, and honey.

Salvatore Ferragamo is located in Greenbelt 4, Makati. – Rappler.com