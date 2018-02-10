Pia walks the runway in two of the designer's outfits

Published 3:19 PM, February 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two years after she walked on the runway for Sherri Hill, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach appeared once again on the catwalk, this time modeling two of Sherri's outfits from her collection on Friday, February 9, in New York. (IN PHOTOS: Pia Wurtzbach at New York Fashion Week)

Pia first appeared in a shiny silver strapless gown with a slit, followed by a black strapless ruffled ball gown.

Fittings for tomorrow #fitforaqueen #nyfw A post shared by Sherri Hill (@sherrihill) on Feb 8, 2018 at 7:06am PST

You can watch Pia walk on the runway here.

She also caught up with Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel Peters backstage. Demi also modeled for Sherri.

Pia and Demi-Leigh also got a photo with the designer herself.

Aside from her duties as Miss Universe ambassador, Pia has been busy with her movie career in Manila. She is currently wrapping up a movie with Gerald Anderson which is expected to be shown soon. –Rappler.com