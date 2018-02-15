Take the guesswork out of dressing up by dropping by this pop-up store by SM

MANILA, Philippines – Society has high expectations on how women should look, behave, and present themselves.

Women are expected to dress accordingly and to look their best. If a man had unkempt hair, it could be considered sexy; whereas if it was a woman, her hair would be dismissed as unruly. There’s more pressure on women to look good all the time.

There’s even more pressure on special occasions. Think of the dinner dates, celebrations and reunions we all try to fit into our busy schedules, and the stress we go through just thinking of what to wear to these gatherings.

If you barely have time for these parties however, chances are you won’t have much time to pull together an outfit to impress, either.

Curated selection of the latest styles

SM Woman presents the Styling Room, a pop-up store that features the latest styles curated for the fashion-forward modern woman.

The Styling Room is located at the ground level of the Concourse of SM Makati. It’s outside the SM Store, right smack in the middle of the area usually used for events and special displays.

It currently showcases clothes in mostly crimson and pink tones, as well as complementary pieces in complementary hues. The selection was curated by SM Woman’s team of stylists and fashion merchandisers.

There are plains and patterns, florals and other prints, checkers and stripes. There are sexy off-shoulder tops can be paired with comfortable square pants or a skirt; lacy numbers in red; or even a version of the little black dress.

Your choices could depend on your personal style and preference, but you could also rely on the stylist on duty on designated schedules at the pop-up store to provide suggestions. There’s a fully secluded fitting area where you can try on the clothes you’ll like.

Other wardrobe choices

If you’re not particularly fond of red or pink or magenta, you can check out the other SM Woman pop-ups on the upper floors of the Concourse, or go to the SM Woman section of the SM Store itself on the third level.

The pop-ups on the second floor showcase clothes in earthy shades of beige and green, as well as tops, bottoms and dresses in black, blue, and white.

You’ll find a wider variety of choices – something for every woman, actually – inside the SM Store itself.

The more laid-back pieces for the denim and top/shirtdress type of gal are in the Basics section while more polished ensembles that can take you from corporate day to romantic date night are in the Prima section.

More formal, ultra-feminine outfits however – the kinds you’d wear to a date in a five-star, fine-dining, swanky venue – are right across Prima and behind the store’s window display.

SM Woman caters to women of all shapes and sizes, and has an updated selection of fashion-forward outfits for plus-sized women as well.

The Styling Room will be at the Concourse area of SM Makati until February 18. – Rappler.com