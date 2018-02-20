The Olympics is his runway!

Published 1:00 PM, February 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Olympics is hardly considered a fashion event – except, that is, when Johnny Weir is involved.

The figure skater and two-time Olympian has been turning the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics into his own personal runway, this time as a commentator for NBC, alongside his fellow former Olympian Tara Lipinski.

With a flair for the flamboyant, Johnny proves that his Winter Olympics style deserve an event all their own – and he deserves an Olympic Gold for it.

Is it the Olympics or the Hunger Games? It’s hard to tell with this outfit – which includes a sequined red blazer by Redemption, leather pants by RtA, and of course, a trusty pair of Loubotins.

Johnny goes monochromatic with this look, whose centerpiece is a bejeweled Erickson Beamon harness, worn under a blazer by Dean and Dan Caten.



Johnny takes his blazer game to the next level with a black-and-white patterned Chanel blazer, worn with an Erickson Beamon neck piece and statement Uma Wang shoes.



For Valentine’s Day, Johnny decided to go for a pristine all-white head-to-toe look witha Giambattista Valli blazer, IRO pants, and Dries Van Noten boots. To stand out, he threw in a pop of hot pink with an MSGM shirt.

Johnny channeled a Victorian glitter-goth with an embellished Redemption jacket, a ruffled neck piece, and RtA leather pants.

Perhaps his most dramatic look (which is saying something considering all his looks so far) includes a Biyan jacket covered in elaborate gold embroidery, worn with Current/Elliott leather pants, and gold embroidered Louise Leeman loafers.

For this look, Johnny traded in the leather pants for Yohji Yamamoto drop-crotch trousers, worn with a ruffled Commes Des Garcons shirt and Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

For his latest look, Johnny once again went for a dramatic Biyani jacket, paired with a turtleneck, leather pants, and Rodarte boots.

Which look is your favorite so far? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com