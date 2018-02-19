The collection is pre-selling online today!

Published 7:00 PM, February 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Whether you’re set to walk down the aisle or just know the importance of having a trusty white sneaker in your shoe wardrobe, you may want to check out this new bridal collection by Keds for Kate Spade New York.

The 7-piece collection was inspired by wedding gowns, and includes embellishments like flowers, satin, glitter, and pearls.

Depending on your bridal style, you’re bound to find a design to match your wedding dress, bridesmaid dress, or even your casual weekend outfits. White goes with everything, after all.

The collection is available for online pre-selling on Keds.com.ph from February 19 to 25. – Rappler.com