Get ready to see these pieces in insta-worthy OOTDs

Published 4:19 PM, February 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Contemporary designs infused in classic pieces highlight Tod’s latest collection. With a more global outlook, the brand’s impeccable quality is still consistent with the current modern elegance. Both ladies and men’ accessories, from the bags to the shoes, are given a new spin from its look, texture, and form. The most surprising thing, however, is the once-sedate style of the brand has been eschewed for louder graphics and prints that scream out logo-mania. It's not a bad thing.

Nicely trimmed leather fringes are not the only details seen in the newest ladies’ shoes. From denim to fur, Tod's ups the ante on luxe statement pieces without sacrificing what makes a Tod's shoe oh so covetable. Whether in a patent or suede finish, the lightness of the shoes showcases the handmade elegance of the gommino mocassins. For the lovers of street fashion aesthetic, the hi-cut fringe sneakers is an eye-catching piece that completely veers away from the traditional loafers the brand is most known for.

Tod's iconic handbags are given some covetable arm candy twists this season. Studded, the Sella bags in the collection are trendier than ever. The fringe detail of the Wave bag is part of the ongoing push of the brand to produce the iconic design using trendier fabrics and techniques. Available in newer, muted palettes, the Gommino bags selection is an ode to the colors of Italian summer. Think azure shores and sunshine on a beach with Timothée Chalamet by your side.

Men’s shoes this season are designed and constructed to fit active lifestyles. Sleek white sneakers with orange accents are perfect for travels and the outdoors. Gommino moccasin in leather and suede finish, or the newer denim slip-ons, fit a more casual, everyday wear. Slightly dressier, the two-toned suede moccasins can work as a day to night pair.

Tod's classic envelope bag is available in different finishes. From two-toned suede to a distressed finish, the iconic bag underwent research in developing the latest palettes and textures that will match the lifestyle of men today. Adding to that, the make was updated to offer more supple handles. The standout piece is the suede Script Bag with gommino details in the front. The look and color highlights a more urban yet classy look.

