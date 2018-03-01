The iconic crocodile takes a backseat to shine the spotlight on animals in danger of extinction

Published 6:00 PM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The crocodile has been used as Lacoste's logo since its inception. But for now, le corocodile makes way for a new set of logos.

In apartnership with IUCN Save Our Species, the French brand has put 10 logos of endagered animals from around the world for its limited polo shirts. The number of shirts (a total of 1,775 pieces) for each special logo, correspond to the number of animals left per endangered species.

The animal logos are: Anageda Island iguana (450), Sumatran tiger (350), the Saola (250); the California condor (231), the Cao-vit gibbon (150), the Kakapo parrot (157), the rhinoceros of the Sonde (67), Northern Lepilemur (50), the Batagur turtle of Burma (40), and the Gulf of California porpoise (30).

The shirts can be purchased online for $185 (roughly P9,600). Proceeds from the shirts sold will be given to continue the protection of the featured animals.

– Rappler.com