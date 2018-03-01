Lacoste changes iconic logo to feature endangered species in limited edition collection
MANILA, Philippines – The crocodile has been used as Lacoste's logo since its inception. But for now, le corocodile makes way for a new set of logos.
In apartnership with IUCN Save Our Species, the French brand has put 10 logos of endagered animals from around the world for its limited polo shirts. The number of shirts (a total of 1,775 pieces) for each special logo, correspond to the number of animals left per endangered species.
The animal logos are: Anageda Island iguana (450), Sumatran tiger (350), the Saola (250); the California condor (231), the Cao-vit gibbon (150), the Kakapo parrot (157), the rhinoceros of the Sonde (67), Northern Lepilemur (50), the Batagur turtle of Burma (40), and the Gulf of California porpoise (30).
The crocodile is leaving its iconic spot to 10 threatened species through a partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The number of polos produced for each series corresponds to the remaining population sizes in the wild. By buying one of the 1775 polos, you participate in helping IUCN and Lacoste in the fight for wildlife conservation worldwide. Available only in some European countries and in the US - Link in bio. #LacosteSaveOurSpecies
The shirts can be purchased online for $185 (roughly P9,600). Proceeds from the shirts sold will be given to continue the protection of the featured animals.
– Rappler.com