Get ready to see Zayn all over Manila's billboards!

Published 11:34 AM, March 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After sharing billboards with his former bandmates in One Direction, Zayn Malik is returning to Penshoppe, this time on his own.

Zayn is the brand’s face for its Spring Summer 2018 Collection. The campaign photos that have been released show the singer wearing bold, bright prints and comfy-looking fabrics.

“We’re all excited to have Zayn back in the Penshoppe family,” Penshoppe’s Brand Director Jeff Bascon said in a press statement. “We always want multi-faceted talents for #TeamPenshoppe. As Zayn continues to dominate the global music charts, we also see him as someone who has also joined the world of fashion with his signature style. Through the years, Zayn has developed his own fashion-based following and continues to stand out in strength and style – just like Penshoppe.”

Zayn first endorsed Penshoppe with the boys of One Direction – Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan – in 2012.

Following his split from One Direction in 2015, Zayn released his debut solo album in March 2016. Since then, he’s been topping the music charts and making it to magazine covers and fashion websites for his impeccable style. His girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, was a Penshoppe endorser in 2017. – Rappler.com