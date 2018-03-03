Be summer-ready with these swimsuits!

Published 3:33 PM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Summer’s here and we all know what that means! It’s swimsuit season. They say you have to buy your bikini based on your body type, but better to let your summer itinerary decide. Whether you're getting your stoke on in the water, or chilling with a piña colada in hand, there's a swimsuit for you. Just check out these brands – and the great part is, they're all local!

If you’re doing water sports: Agos Lifestyle

This brand’s surf bikinis and cross-training bikinis are comfortable enough and stay on even during the most intense physical activities. If you want to be sure you won’t accidentally expose yourself as you go about your favorite sports, Agos Lifestyle is your go-to.

If you’re hiking: Tantra Swimwear

Tantra Swimwear’s funky colors and prints look great no matter what you’re doing, but the newly-launched brand’s cuts will keep you secure as you go up mountains and rappel down cliffs. Plus, they’ll look great with your favorite pair of hiking pants.

If you’re long-term traveling: Diwata Swimwear

Diwata Swimwear’s uncomplicated cuts and punchy colors are easy to match with a scaled-down backpack wardrobe. The brand's hardworking bikinis can be worn on their own at the beach, peeking under a slip dress in the city, or as comfy inner wear during a long flight.

If you’re updating your Instagram with beach OOTDs: Sandy Cheeks

Frills, ruffles, and bows are all over Sandy Cheeks swimsuits, and a tendency for ice cream colors makes it all the more sweet – perfect for brightening up your blog or social media feed. As a bonus, the brand’s instagram account provides worthy insta-spiration.

If you’re lounging: Daylily

With seamless stitching and a snug fit, Daylily’s bikinis and maillots are the best thing to wear if your idea of a beach day is to lie down on a beach towel, read, and eventually fall asleep to the sound of waves. – Rappler.com