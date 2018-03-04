From Cher's flamboyant Bob Mackie ensemble to Taraji P Henson's classic Hollywood gown, these red carpet looks deserve their own Academy Awards

Published 8:40 PM, March 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 2018 Academy Awards is almost upon us (Monday, 7:30 am Philippine time, to be exact), and while the world eagerly awaits to find out who takes home the coveted trophies, everyone's also waiting to see what the stars will be wearing on the red carpet.

Arguably the glitziest event in Hollywood, the Oscars has had its fair share of fashion hits and misses – and some of the most memorable moments in fashion and pop culture history have happened on its red carpet.

Here's a rundown of some of the most controversial, legendary, and beloved looks the awards show has seen over the years:

Taraji P Henson in Alberta Ferretti, 2017

If there was one standout look from last year's Oscars red carpet, it was Taraji P Henson's. The Hidden Figures star wore an off-shoulder Alberta Ferretti number done in midnight blue velvet – a truly timeless look that stood out in its simplicity.

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell, 2016

At the 2016 Oscars, Lady Gaga proved that she doesn't need to go all-out crazy with her ensembles to turn heads when she stepped out on the red carpet in a white Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit. The ensemble, which looked like a piece of origami folded perfectly to her proportions, was simple by Gaga standards – but stunning nonetheless.

Lupita Nyong'o in Prada, 2014

Lupita Nyong'o has always been a red carpet queen, as evidenced by her appearance at the 2014 Oscars. The actress' dreamy, pale blue custom-made Prada dress made her look like an actual goddess come down from the heavens – and the look was so talked about for weeks on end, it almost eclipsed the Best Supporting Actress award that she won on the same night.

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior, 2013

Who could forget Jennifer Lawrence tripping up the stage on the way to receive her Academy Award for Best Actress? The moment became pop culture legend, thanks in part to the dramatic pale pink Dior gown she wore that made her look almost like a renaissance painting even as she was sprawled out on the Dolby Theater floor.

Angelina Jolie in Versace, 2012

It's not so much the velvet Versace dress that is unforgettable, but rather, Angelina Jolie's right leg, which became the talk of the town in the days that followed the 2012 Oscars. The actress made sure her appendage was visible from the dress' thigh-high slit in every photo she was in that night – and her look and the pose has since gone down in Oscars fashion history.

Cate Blanchett in Givenchy, 2011

Not everyone appreciated the pale lilac Givenchy gown Cate Blanchett wore to the 2011 Oscars ceremony, but one thing's for sure: the avant-garde dress with its intricate beading, unusual color combination, and architecture definitely made a statement.

Michelle Williams in Vera Wang, 2006

In 2006, red lipstick with a yellow dress may have been considered a fashion no-no, but Michelle Williams went there with a mustard yellow Vera Wang creation, and pulled it off. The result is a look that may have kicked off the obsession with color-blocking that happened in the late 2000s.

Hally Berry in Elie Saab, 2002

It's not an Oscars red carpet list without Halle Berry's embroidered mesh Elie Saab dress. While the nakedness of the dress may no longer raise eyebrows in a post-Miley Cyrus pasties world, in 2002, it definitely had people talking – even more so because Halle received her Best Actress Oscar in it.

Björk in Marjan Pejoski, 2001

Björk’s infamous swan dress is so iconic, it even has its own Wikipedia page. It certainly turned heads in 2001, when the Icelandic singer wore it to the Oscars. Today, the outlandish dress remains on everyone's radar, having been both parodied and paid tribute to on sketch shows, sitcoms, and even films.

Julia Roberts in Valentino, 2001

For a dress with only two colors, this one has a lot going on – from the tulle train, to the white stripe running down it, splitting to form straps. It's a unique piece that only Valentino could've done – and perhaps only Julia Roberts could have pulled off.

Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren, 1999

Gwyneth Paltrow was pretty as a picture in her light pink taffeta Ralph Lauren dress whose thin straps and A-line silhouette made the actress look like an elegant Barbie doll. The dress looked almost too girlish, but the Harry Winston jewelry and sleek chignon the actress paired with it elevated the entire look to icon status.

Nicole Kidman in Dior, 1997

Nicole Kidman is not afraid of color, and the world understood it when she stepped out in this silk chartreuse Dior number with chinoiserie embroidery. At the time, the dress had red carpet fashion critic Joan Rivers up in arms, but it's proved to be a true classic, with many today considering it one of the best Oscars dresses of all time.

Cher in Bob Mackie, 1986

Very few people can pull off wearing a feather headdress and a crop top to a formal red carpet event, and Cher is one of them. The star looked like a live art deco piece when she wore the Bob Mackie ensemble to the 1986 ceremony where she was asked to be a presenter.

Barbra Streisand in Arnold Scaasi, 1969

In 1969, Barbra Streisand wore what perhaps many stars have always wanted to wear on the red carpet: pajamas. Though to be fair, they weren't just any pajamas – they were sheer, sequined, bell-bottomed, and designed by Arnold Scaasi – as glamorous as pajamas can get.

