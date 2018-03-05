This year's red carpet sees its fair share of fashion highs

Published 7:51 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 90th Academy Awards are over and this year's red carpet saw its fair share of fashion hits. (IN PHOTOS: The most unforgettable dresses in Oscars red carpet history)

From Jennifer Lawrence’s metallic look, to Chadwick Boseman’s royal ensemble, these are some of the red carpet outfits we won’t soon forget.

Lupita Nyong’o

Is it even an Oscars Best Dressed list without Lupita? The actress, who presented an award this year alongside Kumail Nanjiani, wore a stunning black and gold Versace creation that made her look every bit a warrior princess. Her hair was an elaborate 'do inspired by Rwandan Amansunzu hairstyles. The cherry on top of her cake of perfection would be the pair of glasses she wore onstage that deserved an Oscar all their own. Keep slaying, queen.

Danai Gurira

@messikajewelry A post shared by Thomas Carter Phillips (@tcarterphillips) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:48pm PST

The Black Panther star turned up on the red carpet looking almost alienesque in a satin blush Gabriela Hearst gown. The gown’s strapless, rounded neckline, low back, and voluminous folds looked beautiful on Danai, but what really took the look to the next level was the silver head stamp she wore on her beautifully shaved head. Now that is a LOOK.

Saoirse Ronan

In a turn reminiscent of Gwyneth Paltrow’s pink Ralph Lauren dress on the 1999 Oscars red carpet, Saoirse wore a light pink strapless Ralph Lauren gown. The dress’ huge back bow may have looked a little too cutesy, but Saoirse’s sleek hairstyle, and pointy-toed heels turned the look into a true fashion moment.

Jennifer Lawrence

J.Law looked like an actual trophy in her metallic silver Dior gown that evoked all the glamour of the Studio 54 era. The actress, who got to roast Meryl Streep onstage, presented the Best Actress award with Jodie Foster.

Nicole Kidman

The royal blue Armani Privé was something right out of Nicole Kidman’s Oscar fashion playbook – from the standout color to the stunning details that are just unusual enough to look like wearable art. In this case, it’s the oversized structured bow around her hips that would’ve looked a bit much on any other person but looked just right on the Aussie beauty.

Armie Hammer

The men definitely delivered on the fashion front this year, and Armie Hammer is a case in point. The Best Actor nominee broke the usual monochrome look most men go for on the red carpet by wearing a custom velvet tux by Giorgio Armani in an eye-catching deep maroon color.

Chadwick Boseman

Menswear is never boring with Chadwick Boseman, who turned up at the Oscars in a long black Givenchy coat with silver embroidery. He takes the look further with a silver zipper detail runnning down the middle of his leather shoes. Is it Chadwick Boseman, or the actual King T’Challa of Wakanda? We can't tell anymore.

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya’s copper-colored velvet tux by Brunello Cucinelli was a striking piece that was perfectly suited to the the Best Actor nominee’s cool, red-carpet demeanor.

Which look was your favorite? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com