Keds releases limited edition sneakers for International Women’s Day

Published 5:56 PM, March 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It’s International Women’s Day, and even footwear is getting in on the action. Keds is releasing a limited edition sneaker especially for the event. Called the IWD Triple Shimmer, the sneaker comes in a light purple color called Pale Iris. Purple, of course, is not only the 2018 color of the year according to Pantone, but also the official color of International Women’s Day. From March 8 to 18, every purchase of the limited edition sneaker gets the buyer 2 invites to the Keds Ladies for Ladies event on March 22 in Makati, which will feature talks from a lineup of empowered women.

Keds is also releasing a Pale Iris collection, with sneakers in leather and canvas, so the entire squad can kick the patriarchy in style. The limited edition IWD Triple Shimmer and the Pale Iris collection are availble at Keds stores everywhere. Check out keds.com.ph for more information. – Rappler.com