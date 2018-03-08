The Nike Epic React Flyknit promises to be lighter and more comfortable than ever – but does it measure up?

Published 8:08 PM, March 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – I consider myself a moderately active person. My preferred mode of exercise is walking and spending time on the elliptical at least 3 times a week. In an earlier lifetime, I was also into mountain climbing and did the occasional 5k fun run.

In all these activities, I realized early on that having the perfect pair of shoes can make the difference between a meh time and a great walk around the UP Academic Oval. So, when the invitation to try out Nike's new Epic React came, I quickly jumped at the chance to try on Nike’s latest running shoe, the Nike Epic React Flyknit. (LOOK: Nike's new running shoe will put a spring in your step)

On a pleasant Thursday evening, I joined a crowd of running enthusiasts at the Nike Park BGC for their regular, bi-weekly run around the corners of the commercial district.

I was handed a brand new pair of Nike Epic React Flyknits and I tell you those babies are light. As far as I can see, it only has two main components: the sole (the titular React foam) and a one-piece flyknit bootie. The shoes are solidly constructed which makes for an extremely snug fit. This translates into a general feeling of lightness and stability when you run or do other forms of exercise. It lets you forget about your feet. And because I can forget about my shoes and feet in general, I was able to focus more on the immediate task at hand: to hit the pavement the correct way and to concentrate on maintaining the right heartbeat and body alignment as I do so.

The React sole seemed to literally gave a spring to each stride making me more confident to take the next one. Normally, I would feel some sort of impact on my knees when running but this time I didn't feel as much. Granted, I only ran a short distance but what I experienced so far really impressed me. And because the Flyknit top is comfortably wrapped around my feet, I didn’t have to worry about wobbly ankles as well.

While busy baking one time, I made a hasty turn to the right. Ever since then I have been experiencing a slight pain in that area between my right thigh and the pelvic bone. But for that brief time when I ran in those shoes, something must have aligned correctly cause the pain has lessened considerably.

Speaking of helping your body achieve proper alignment, I have worn the Epic React on a number of errands. I noticed that I tend to stand taller when wearing it. The bounce I felt while running? I also got to experience a more subtle form while walking. It also comes equipped with great arch supports, a feature that I really appreciate as I am as flat-footed as they come.

Did I mention that it looks really nice as well? The Nike Epic React Flyknit comes in three colors: blue, white and silver.

Whether you’re serious about your running game or an urban jungle warrior looking to add some workout in your daily routine, this might be the pair for you.

The Nike Epic React Flyknit is now available for P7,645 at the Nike Park Fort, The Athelete’s Foot Glorietta 2, Nike Park UP Town, Intersports Vertis and online via nike.com. – Rappler.com